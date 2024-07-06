Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $13,168,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 484,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 249,714 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $4,626,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,415,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,902,000 after acquiring an additional 137,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

