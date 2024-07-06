Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 136,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of PJP stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $273.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $67.75 and a 1-year high of $83.31.

About Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

