Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 108,206 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

