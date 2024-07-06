Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,987 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of APRJ opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

