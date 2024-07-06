Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,726 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 32,972 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

PATH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Read Our Latest Report on UiPath

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.