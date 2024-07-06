Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 134,281 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,281 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at $945,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,720,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at $391,000.

United States Oil Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

USO stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.71.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

