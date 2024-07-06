Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $26.22.

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

