Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 20,390 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,822 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 20,390 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Tapestry by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 6,110 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

