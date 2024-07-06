Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 248 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $158.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.93 and a 200-day moving average of $184.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.