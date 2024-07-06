Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,916 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 1.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 371,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Olin by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

OLN stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

