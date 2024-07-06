Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 315 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 132.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFG. Citigroup downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $119.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $137.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

