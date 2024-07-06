Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,386 Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 11.90% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 122.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Price Performance

QTJL opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

