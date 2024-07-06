Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 349 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453,294 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,175 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,102,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,954,000 after acquiring an additional 380,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,924,000 after acquiring an additional 197,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $141.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inspire Medical Systems

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.