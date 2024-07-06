Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 421 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $97.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $111.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average of $101.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

