Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,107 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

NYSE GDV opened at $22.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

