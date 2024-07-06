Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,576 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,841,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,910,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 808,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,050,000 after buying an additional 50,035 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR opened at $123.98 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day moving average of $108.34.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

