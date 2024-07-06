Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,043 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,205,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,675,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 784,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 97,509 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $402,000.

PGF stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

