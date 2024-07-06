Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,994 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Net Lease Office Properties were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Down 2.9 %

NLOP opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. Net Lease Office Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

