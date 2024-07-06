CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.05. CommScope shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 3,225,082 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.02.

CommScope Stock Down 7.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $227.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 357.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 5,083.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

