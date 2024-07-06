CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNMD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get CONMED alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CONMED

Insider Activity at CONMED

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CONMED news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub acquired 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,872.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CONMED news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub purchased 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,442 shares of company stock worth $446,733. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter valued at $489,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,411 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in CONMED by 55.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CNMD opened at $68.90 on Friday. CONMED has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $137.86. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.