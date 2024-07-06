Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys New Holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned approximately 0.06% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:QJUN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 43,976 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $341.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.