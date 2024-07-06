Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,947,000 after buying an additional 803,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,555,000 after purchasing an additional 648,150 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,005,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7,161.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 548,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 540,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,009. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $108.54.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.