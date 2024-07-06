Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $216,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.83. 5,365,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,322,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $145.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.40.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

