Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,654. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $137.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

