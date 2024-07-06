Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $235,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.03. 1,273,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,038. The company has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $353.15 and a one year high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.45.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

