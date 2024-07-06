Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.99. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

