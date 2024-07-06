Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases 10,886 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

NYSE DEA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 486,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,704. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.00%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

