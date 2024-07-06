Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Raises Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 47,824 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 610,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 255,507 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in UGI by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in UGI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 138,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.38. 2,928,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,005. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. UGI’s payout ratio is -365.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

