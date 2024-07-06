Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $496.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,495,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $496.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $461.28 and its 200-day moving average is $439.25.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.