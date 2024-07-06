Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 1,200 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 165,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 141,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 87,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 71,193 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. 6,710,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,407,131. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.76. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

