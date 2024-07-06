Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 2,129 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 31,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,082,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,075,000 after buying an additional 40,116 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS PAVE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. 944,331 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

