Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 308 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.17. 1,073,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,224. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

