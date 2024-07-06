Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 5,033 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000.

MORT stock remained flat at $10.98 during trading on Friday. 252,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,847. The stock has a market cap of $264.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

