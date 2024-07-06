Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $889,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,584,000 after acquiring an additional 194,190 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Up 0.3 %

ASML traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,074.48. 771,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,082.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $980.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $917.60. The stock has a market cap of $423.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

