Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RFI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 331,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 181,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RFI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. 97,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,830. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $12.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.