Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Trims Stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

HACK traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $65.60. 70,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,894. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.