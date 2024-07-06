Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $320.00 at UBS Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.11.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $259.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Capital International Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,844,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,358,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 24,922.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,075,000 after purchasing an additional 564,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

