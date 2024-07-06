Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.60. Constellium has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Constellium by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth $206,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

