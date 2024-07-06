Contrasting Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 10.01% 13.44% 1.24% TeraWulf -56.70% -30.00% -16.17%

Volatility and Risk

Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

47.6% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. 67.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and TeraWulf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $352.01 million 0.57 $45.34 million $1.44 6.58 TeraWulf $69.23 million 26.85 -$73.42 million N/A N/A

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Consumer Portfolio Services and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A TeraWulf 0 0 8 1 3.11

TeraWulf has a consensus price target of $5.35, suggesting a potential downside of 4.12%. Given TeraWulf’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It also serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. In addition, the company acquires installment purchase contracts in merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

