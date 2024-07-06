Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
Copart Stock Performance
Shares of CPRT stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
