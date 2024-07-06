Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.16

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.16 and traded as low as C$12.90. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$13.11, with a volume of 3,217 shares trading hands.

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.16. The stock has a market cap of C$314.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.13.

Get Corby Spirit and Wine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corby Spirit and Wine

In related news, Director Pamela Laycock bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.15 per share, with a total value of C$92,050.00. 51.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.