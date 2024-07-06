Core Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,037 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

XOM opened at $113.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $446.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

