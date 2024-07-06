Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $247,721,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Corning by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,097 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 1,329.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Corning by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,724,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,286,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,848,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

