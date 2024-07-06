COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.21

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as high as $8.60. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 9,395 shares trading hands.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

