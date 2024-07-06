Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.