Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 175 ($2.21) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.54) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 229.40 ($2.90).

Crest Nicholson Price Performance

Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 250 ($3.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £642.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,571.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 214.02. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152.70 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 272.40 ($3.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24,285.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.16), for a total transaction of £25,867.50 ($32,718.82). 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

