CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,564,000 after purchasing an additional 46,148 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $71,496,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average is $64.20. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

