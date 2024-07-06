Critical Comparison: Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) & Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) and Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mineralys Therapeutics and Affimed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mineralys Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.90 million ($2.19) -5.68 Affimed $3.92 million 19.52 -$114.66 million N/A N/A

Mineralys Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Affimed.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mineralys Therapeutics N/A -32.48% -31.10% Affimed -2,361.94% -135.81% -87.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Mineralys Therapeutics and Affimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

84.5% of Mineralys Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Affimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Mineralys Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Affimed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mineralys Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affimed has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mineralys Therapeutics and Affimed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mineralys Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Affimed 0 0 6 0 3.00

Mineralys Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 169.51%. Affimed has a consensus price target of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 729.19%. Given Affimed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Affimed is more favorable than Mineralys Therapeutics.

Summary

Mineralys Therapeutics beats Affimed on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc. and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops AFM32, an ICE candidate that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, it has collaboration with Artiva Biotherapeutics to develop the combination of AFM13 with Artiva's AB-101 NK cell therapy; license and strategic collaboration agreement with Roivant Sciences Ltd. to develop and commercialize novel ICE molecules, including AFM32, in oncology; and research collaboration and license agreement with Genentech for the development and commercialization of certain product candidates, which includes novel NK cell engager-based immunotherapeutics to treat multiple cancers. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

