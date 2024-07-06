Critical Contrast: Palladyne AI (PDYN) vs. The Competition

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Palladyne AI to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Palladyne AI and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palladyne AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Palladyne AI Competitors 95 280 384 8 2.40

As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 30.54%. Given Palladyne AI’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palladyne AI has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Palladyne AI has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palladyne AI’s peers have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.0% of Palladyne AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Palladyne AI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palladyne AI and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palladyne AI $6.15 million -$115.59 million -0.51 Palladyne AI Competitors $1.04 billion -$10.65 million -22.86

Palladyne AI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Palladyne AI. Palladyne AI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Palladyne AI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palladyne AI -1,390.02% -74.87% -57.30% Palladyne AI Competitors -284.56% -485.82% -30.04%

Summary

Palladyne AI peers beat Palladyne AI on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

