Critical Contrast: Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) and Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV)

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) and Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and Indivior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilio Therapeutics N/A -153.48% -89.26% Indivior 0.44% 842.72% 12.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and Indivior’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$76.40 million ($2.57) -0.35 Indivior $1.09 billion 1.90 $2.00 million $0.01 1,510.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Indivior has higher revenue and earnings than Xilio Therapeutics. Xilio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indivior, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

54.3% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Indivior shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Xilio Therapeutics and Indivior, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilio Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Indivior 0 0 2 0 3.00

Indivior has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.41%. Given Indivior’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Indivior is more favorable than Xilio Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Xilio Therapeutics has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indivior has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Indivior beats Xilio Therapeutics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors. The company also develops cytokine programs, which comprises XTX202, a tumor-activated IL-2; and XTX301, an investigational tumor-activated, engineered IL-12 molecule. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose. Its core marketed products include SUBLOCADE and SUBUTEX PRO buprenorphine extended-release monthly injections; SUBOXONE, a buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film; SUBOXONE, a buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual tablet; and SUBUTEX, a buprenorphine sublingual tablet for the treatment of opioid use disorder. The company also offers OPVEE nasal spray for opioid overdose reversal; and PERSERIS extended-release injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. In addition, it is developing INDV-2000, a selective orexin-1 receptor antagonist that completed phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD); INDV-1000, a selective GABAb positive allosteric modulator, which is in pre-clinical development phase for the treatment of alcohol use disorder in collaboration with ADDEX therapeutics; INDV-6001, a buprenorphine-based long-acting injectable for the treatment of OUD in collaboration with Alar Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and CT-102, a digital therapeutic for the treatment of OUD in collaboration with Click Therapeutics. Further, the company is developing INDV-5004, a drinabant injection to treat acute cannabinoid overdose. It has a strategic partnership with Aelis Farma to develop AEF0117, a synthetic CB1 specific signaling inhibitor that is in phase 2B clinical trial for the treatment of cannabis use disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in North Chesterfield, Virginia.

